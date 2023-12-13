Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sweet Earth Trading Down 86.9 %

Shares of SEHCF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.