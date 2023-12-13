Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.43 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $98.54 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,760.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00548684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00115822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00019593 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

