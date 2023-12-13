Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAIPY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

