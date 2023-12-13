Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Purchases £9,993.12 in Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kimberley acquired 9,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,993.12 ($12,544.72).
Tandem Group Stock Down 19.3 %
TND stock traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64. Tandem Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 314.83 ($3.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1,004.55, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.46.
About Tandem Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.