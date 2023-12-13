Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Purchases £9,993.12 in Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kimberley acquired 9,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,993.12 ($12,544.72).

Tandem Group Stock Down 19.3 %

TND stock traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64. Tandem Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 314.83 ($3.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1,004.55, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.46.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

