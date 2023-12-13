Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY remained flat at $17.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

