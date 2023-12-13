Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Global Income Fund Price Performance

Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Global Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 113,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $445,219.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,484,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,996,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

