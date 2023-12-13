TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $366.62 million and approximately $81.93 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00027141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004930 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,781,668,905 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,805,795 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

