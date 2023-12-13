TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $364.84 million and $75.20 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005035 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,781,681,500 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,820,480 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

