Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

