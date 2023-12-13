The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.85 and its 200 day moving average is $211.90. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $250.85. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

