The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
GGZ opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What is Put Option Volume?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.