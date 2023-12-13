The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

GGZ opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

