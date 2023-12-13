The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth $177,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.