The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.67.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
