The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

The GDL Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The GDL Fund by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in The GDL Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

