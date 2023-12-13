The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
The GDL Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $8.22.
Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.