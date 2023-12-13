Threshold Price Tops $0.0249 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $248.66 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,756.84 or 1.00119314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011013 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009634 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02397842 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $16,527,335.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.