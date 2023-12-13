Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 14,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 186,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Thryv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on THRY

Thryv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $647.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,822.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 333,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,391,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.