Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Up 3.1%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 26,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 511,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Timber Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,952,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-003, a proprietary formulation of Sitaxsentan, which is a selective endothelin-A receptor antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases.
