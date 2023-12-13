Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Toll Brothers traded as high as $94.31 and last traded at $94.26, with a volume of 807125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.41.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

