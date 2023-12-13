Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Town Centre Securities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TOWN opened at GBX 133 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Town Centre Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 166 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

