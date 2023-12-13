Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Toyota Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $81.35. 1,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

