Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Toyota Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $81.35. 1,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
