TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,015.72

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,015.72 and last traded at $1,011.36, with a volume of 226781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,000.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $909.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $878.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,871 shares of company stock worth $91,320,332 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

