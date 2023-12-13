Travel + Leisure Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Travel + Leisure has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

TNL stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 127,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

