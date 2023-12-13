Triatomic Management LP Makes New Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,930.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

