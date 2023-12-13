Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

