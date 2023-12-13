Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 26,720.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 1,346,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

