Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TFINP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $26.53.
