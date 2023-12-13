Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFINP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.