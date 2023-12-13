Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 897 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BCE by 50.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $117,492,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BCE by 131.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,722 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Stock Up 0.5 %

BCE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.01%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

