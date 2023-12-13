Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after buying an additional 111,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,193 shares of company stock worth $3,399,165. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 622,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

