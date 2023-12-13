Tucker Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.37. The company had a trading volume of 307,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,246. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $305.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

