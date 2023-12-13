Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,933 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 162,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in International General Insurance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in International General Insurance by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International General Insurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Stock Performance

IGIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,904. The company has a market capitalization of $588.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.16. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 25.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 1.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on International General Insurance

About International General Insurance

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.