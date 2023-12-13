Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $77,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.