Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,605 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.4 %

International Seaways stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. 173,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

