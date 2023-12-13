Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Travelzoo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,992. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 147.61%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 33,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $202,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,928,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,985,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,624 shares of company stock worth $8,396,607 in the last three months. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

