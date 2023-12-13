Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells $2,840,460.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.46. 226,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,192. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

