Uber Technologies (UBER) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/4/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Uber Technologies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

11/3/2023 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. 25,324,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,057,098. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

