UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.