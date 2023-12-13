UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UGI to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. UGI has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that UGI will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

