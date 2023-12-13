Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 76.6% in November

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the November 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.0 days.

Uniper Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of UNPRF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Uniper has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

