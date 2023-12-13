Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124.00 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00014631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $124.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00170130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.08257579 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 882 active market(s) with $122,403,981.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.