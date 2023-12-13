United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $749,040.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.94. 338,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,172. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $281.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after buying an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 815.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

