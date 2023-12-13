United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $749,040.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.94. 338,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,172. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $281.40.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.