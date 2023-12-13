UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 27.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 billion-$403.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.850-25.000 EPS.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $549.01. 2,789,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.99. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $507.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $578.05.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

