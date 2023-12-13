Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Down 16.9%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.57. 370,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 220,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 624,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

