Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 12-Month High at $181.46

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.46 and last traded at $181.03, with a volume of 237582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.48.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

