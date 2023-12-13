UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UOLGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $22.40.
UOL Group Company Profile
