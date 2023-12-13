UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UOLGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

