Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

