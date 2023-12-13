VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.53

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 1000000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

