VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.53

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 1000000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
