Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Down 0%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$41.25 and last traded at C$41.49. Approximately 174,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 68,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.50.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.