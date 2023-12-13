Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. 3,164,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,281,363. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

