Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$84.75 and last traded at C$84.75. Approximately 29,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 51,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84.49.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.29.

