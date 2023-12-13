Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Financial Analysis

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $67.60 million 0.10 -$113.26 million ($14.54) -0.07 Axonics $273.70 million 10.66 -$59.70 million ($0.25) -230.32

Volatility and Risk

Axonics has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vapotherm and Axonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Axonics has a consensus price target of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.48%. Given Axonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -102.73% N/A -73.47% Axonics -3.50% -2.04% -1.82%

Summary

Axonics beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

