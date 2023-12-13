Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.850-2.250 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,940. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.